Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 14,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,809. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

