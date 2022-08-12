Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.18. 30,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

