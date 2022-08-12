Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.13.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

See Also

