Savills plc (LON:SVS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.60

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Price Performance

Savills stock opened at GBX 1,057 ($12.77) on Friday. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 962.50 ($11.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($17.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,082.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,027.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.23), for a total value of £293,788.50 ($354,988.52).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

