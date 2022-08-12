Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SISXF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Savaria has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

