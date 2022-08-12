Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Sanofi Price Performance
NYSE:SNY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 78,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,715. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22.
Sanofi Company Profile
