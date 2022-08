Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Sanofi Price Performance

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 78,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,715. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.