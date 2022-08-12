Sanjeev Sharma Buys 1,261 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London Stock Up 0.8 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($32.87) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,773.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,998.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,213.39.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Derwent London Company Profile

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

