Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$7.94. Approximately 79,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 313,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.