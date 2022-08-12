Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEVU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of GSEVU remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,610. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

