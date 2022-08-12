Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000.

EUCRU remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

