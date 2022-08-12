Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

