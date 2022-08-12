Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

