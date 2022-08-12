Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.11. 41,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

