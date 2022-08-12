Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,021,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,212,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

