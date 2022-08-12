Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,272,000.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQCU remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

