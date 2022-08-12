Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

KINZU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

