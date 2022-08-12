Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 205,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,452. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

