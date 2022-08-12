Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $502,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

PBAXU remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

