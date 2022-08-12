Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFE. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE SAFE opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. Safehold has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.31.
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
