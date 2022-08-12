Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,646 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $17,144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 77,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,873. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

