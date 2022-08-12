Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

