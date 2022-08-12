Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.21.

RUS stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.37. The company had a trading volume of 147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,753. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.50.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

