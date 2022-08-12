Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 11,859 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

