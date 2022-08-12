Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$118.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$132.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.93.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$126.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$118.24 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$177.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold 26,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,992 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.