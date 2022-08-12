Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

