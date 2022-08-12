Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

