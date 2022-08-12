Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.21 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $31.41 million and $16.21 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00016007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,396 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.