Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Down 54.8% in July

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $7,883,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $5,916,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 29,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.