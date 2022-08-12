Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCKY. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $210.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

