Robert W. Baird Trims AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Target Price to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATR. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

