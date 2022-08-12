Robert W. Baird Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.