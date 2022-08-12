Robert W. Baird Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $215.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.27.
Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %
Illumina stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
