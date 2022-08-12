Robert W. Baird Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $215.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.27.

Illumina stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

