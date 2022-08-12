Robert W. Baird Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $183.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $183.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.15.
Marriott International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International
In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marriott International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
