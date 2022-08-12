Robert W. Baird Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $67.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

