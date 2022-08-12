Robert Pease Sells 25,000 Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) Stock

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) Director Robert Pease sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$636,000.
Endurance Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
EDG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,141. Endurance Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.39 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.
Endurance Gold Company Profile
