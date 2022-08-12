Robert Pease Sells 25,000 Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) Stock

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) Director Robert Pease sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$636,000.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

EDG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,141. Endurance Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.39 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

