Robert Davis Noell Sells 3,479,696 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.0 %

DV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 884,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

