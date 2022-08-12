RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 135,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,556. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $33,328,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 705,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

