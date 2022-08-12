RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RLI were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

