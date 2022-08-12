RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

