RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
MO stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
