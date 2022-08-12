Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive makes up 4.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rivian Automotive worth $45,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.83.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 0.10 on Friday, reaching 39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,915,861. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 39.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

