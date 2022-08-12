Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.90. 5,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 316,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

