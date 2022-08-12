Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.43

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.43 and traded as low as C$45.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$45.00, with a volume of 15,448 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$514.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,600.00%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.