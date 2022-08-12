Richard G. Kyle Sells 7,478 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 20,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

