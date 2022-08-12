Ric Fulop Acquires 30,000 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

