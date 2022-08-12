Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($215.31) to €213.00 ($217.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

