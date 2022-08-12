Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

