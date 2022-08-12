Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Down 95.9% in July

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 1,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,861. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

Featured Stories

