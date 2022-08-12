Reviewing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.85 $91.88 million $2.12 28.95 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.56 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 9.79% 21.42% 11.66% Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shutterstock and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $87.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.15%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,438.95%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.