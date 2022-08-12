ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $240.85. 716,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $226.14. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

