Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ezra S. Field Purchases 13,000 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ezra S. Field bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,940 shares in the company, valued at $515,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

